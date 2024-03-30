PHOTOS: KKR Star Batter Rinku Singh's Family Meet Bollywood Superstar Shah Rukh Khan

By: Hrishikesh Damodar | March 30, 2024
KKR batter Rinku Singh's sister, mother and father clicked a picture with franchise co-owner and Bollywood Superstar Shah Rukh Khan
Rinku's proud parents, Khanchand Singh and Vina Devi clicked a seperate picture with SRK
Rinku Singh's sister Neha Singh clicked a solo picture with Bollywood Picture
Rinku Singh's family also met Kolkata Knight Riders' former captain and now mentor Gautam Gambhir
Shah Rukh Khan personally met Rinku Singh after KKR win in their match of IPL 2024 against SunRisers Hyderabad
Kolkata Knight Riders acquired the services of Rinku Singh for INR 80 lakh at the IPL Auction in 2018
In 2023, Rinku Singh had a breakthrough year in IPL as he emerged as the highest run-getter for KKR, amassing 474 runs at an average of 59.25 in 14 matches
In the match against Gujarat Titans in last IPL season, Rinku Singh 5 sixes off Yash Dayal to take the team past the finishing line in Ahmedabad
