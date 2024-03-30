PHOTOS: KKR Star Batter Rinku Singh's Family Meet Bollywood Superstar Shah Rukh Khan

By: Hrishikesh Damodar | March 30, 2024

KKR batter Rinku Singh's sister, mother and father clicked a picture with franchise co-owner and Bollywood Superstar Shah Rukh Khan

Credit: Rinku Singh Instagram

Rinku's proud parents, Khanchand Singh and Vina Devi clicked a seperate picture with SRK

Credits: Viral Bhayani Instagram

Rinku Singh's sister Neha Singh clicked a solo picture with Bollywood Picture

Credits: Neha Singh Sister

Rinku Singh's family also met Kolkata Knight Riders' former captain and now mentor Gautam Gambhir

Credits: Neha Singh Instagram.

Shah Rukh Khan personally met Rinku Singh after KKR win in their match of IPL 2024 against SunRisers Hyderabad

Credits: Twitter

Kolkata Knight Riders acquired the services of Rinku Singh for INR 80 lakh at the IPL Auction in 2018

Credits: Twitter

In 2023, Rinku Singh had a breakthrough year in IPL as he emerged as the highest run-getter for KKR, amassing 474 runs at an average of 59.25 in 14 matches

Credits: Twitter

In the match against Gujarat Titans in last IPL season, Rinku Singh 5 sixes off Yash Dayal to take the team past the finishing line in Ahmedabad

Credits: Twitter