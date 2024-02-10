PHOTOS: Fans Sad To Miss Out On Virat Kohli vs James Anderson’s Last Battle; Recap Of Their Epic Duels

By: Hrishikesh Damodar | February 10, 2024
With Virat Kohli being ruled of the remainder of the Test series against England, the epic encounter between him and James Anderson is likely to be not witnessed again
Virat Kohli and James Anderson first came into loggerheads during the 2014 Test series, wherein veteran England pacer dismissed Indian batter four times
Kohli and Anderson locked horns with each other in 25 Test matches from 2014 to 2022. The last time the encounter between two came in the Edgbaston Test in July 2022
James Anderson dismissed Virat Kohli seven times while India's talismanic batter scored 305 runs at an average of 43.6 against veteran England pacer in 25 Tests
In 2018, Virat Kohli scored 117 runs off James Anderson during his innings of 149 off 270 balls in the Edgbaston Test
In 2021 Test Series, James Anderson dominated Virat Kohli as he picked two wickets and conceded just 72 runs off 162 balls against the former India captain
Virat Kohli faced 705 deliveries from James Anderson and was dismissed by England pacer seven times in 25 matches since 2014
The fans may not get to see the face off between Kohli and Anderson in international cricket again but their encounters between two will go down as one of the bests in Test cricket history
