PHOTOS: Emotional Scenes In Rajkot As Sarfaraz Khan Makes Long-Awaited India Debut vs England

By: Hrishikesh Damodar | February 15, 2024
Sarfaraz Khan finally realised his dream of representing India as he received maiden Test cap ahead of Rajkot Test
Former India spin bowling legend Anil Kumble handed Test cap to Sarfaraz along with words of wisdom
Sarfaraz Khan's father Naushad became emotional as he watched his son receiving first Test cap on the sidelines
Emotional Naushad Khan kissed his son's Test cap as a symbol of pride and accomplishment after the youngster grinded hard on domestic circuit
Sarfaraz Khan's wife Romana Zahoor broke down as her husband set to make international debut for Team India against England
Emotional Sarfaraz Khan hugged his father after getting the Test cap. Naushad wore a jacket that wrote, 'Cricket Is Everyone's Game'
Sarfaraz Khan received his maiden Test call-up after KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja were ruled out of the second Test in Vizag
Sarfaraz Khan finally got his Test cap after piling runs in domestic cricket, especially in Ranji Trophy. In FC cricket, he has amassed 3912 runs at an average of 69.85 in 66 innings.
