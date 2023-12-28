Pele Death Anniversary: A Year Ago On This Day The World Bid Adieu To The GOAT

By: Hrishikesh Damodar | December 28, 2023
Brazilian football legend Pele brought football world to a standstill following his passing away on December 29, 2022
Credits: Instagram/Pele
Pele's funeral procession was four-day event, with several Brazilians mourning the demise of football great
Credits: YouTube/France 24
Over 2 lakh people in Pele's hometown Santos thronged the streets to be part of legend's final journey
Credits: Twitter
Pele's body was placed at the venue of his first club Santos FC, where many dignitaries, including FIFA President Gianni Infantino paid their respect to the football legend
Credits: Twitter
Thousands of Brazilians queue outside Santos Football Club to pay their respects to Pele
Credits: Twitter
Over 2 lakh people in Santiago chanted 'Pele, 1000 goals' to honour his legacy for scoring over 1000 goals throughout his illustrious career
Credits: Twitter
Football legend Pele was laid to rest on January 3, 2023 at Santos Cemetery
Credits: Twitter
Pele was the first football superstar, who won three World Cups with Brazil and scored over 1200 goals in his illustrious career
Credits: Twitter
