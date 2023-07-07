Pak Pacer Haris Rauf Delights At Qawwali Night, Kicking Off Joyous Wedding Celebrations

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 07, 2023
In a joyous celebration of love, renowned Pakistani fast bowler Haris Rauf has commenced his wedding festivities.
It was a vibrant evening filled with energetic dance performances and soul-stirring qawwali music.
The 29-year-old sportsman, who captivated the nation with his exceptional bowling skills, had exchanged vows with his beloved partner, Muzna Masood Malik, in a memorable nikkah ceremony held last December.
Now, as they prepare to embark on their new journey as husband and wife, the couple's wedding celebrations are in full swing.
The official events for Rauf and Malik's wedding unfolded with great zeal, as captured in numerous videos and images that surfaced on various social media platforms.
Many of these showcased the cricketer brimming with happiness, fully engrossed in the enchanting melodies and jubilant ambience, surrounded by his loved ones.
Rauf looked exceptional in an intricately embellished blue kurta, elegantly paired with matching trousers, exuding an air of charm and grace.
A significant number of players from the Pakistan cricket team, who had gathered in Karachi for a training camp ahead of an upcoming two-match Test series against Sri Lanka, will grace Rauf's wedding with their presence.
To accommodate the players' attendance at the wedding, they will be temporarily released from the training camp on Friday evening.