On This Day In 2022: Jasprit Bumrah Carts Stuart Broad For A Record 35 Runs Off An Over At Edgbaston

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 02, 2023
India's stand-in skipper Jasprit Bumrah created history by smashing Stuart Broad for 35 runs in an over in the first innings of that Test at Edgbaston.
(Credits: Twitter)
Bumrah clobbered three boundaries and two sixes in the over, including one off a no-ball.
(Credits: Twitter)
In the process, the Indian pacer broke records of Brian Lara, George Bailey, and Keshav Maharaj - all of whom struck 28 runs in an over previously.
(Credits: Twitter)
Team India players pat Bumrah on the back as he makes his way to the dressing room.
(Credits: Twitter)
Stuart Broad was trolled over social media mercilessly as it was deja vu of the 2007 T20 World Cup when Yuvraj Singh hammered him for 6 sixes in one over.
(Credits: Twitter)
After his heroics with the bat to propel India to 316, Jasprit Bumrah took three wickets with the new ball.
(Credits: Twitter)
Bumrah halted England's momentum in the fourth innings by getting Zak Crawley and Ollie Pope in his consecutive overs.
(Credits: Twitter)
However, centuries from Jonny Bairstow and Joe Root ensured England chased down 378 with seven wickets to spare.
(Credits: Twitter)