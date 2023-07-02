On This Day In 2022: Jasprit Bumrah Carts Stuart Broad For A Record 35 Runs Off An Over At Edgbaston

India's stand-in skipper Jasprit Bumrah created history by smashing Stuart Broad for 35 runs in an over in the first innings of that Test at Edgbaston.

Bumrah clobbered three boundaries and two sixes in the over, including one off a no-ball.

In the process, the Indian pacer broke records of Brian Lara, George Bailey, and Keshav Maharaj - all of whom struck 28 runs in an over previously.

Team India players pat Bumrah on the back as he makes his way to the dressing room.

Stuart Broad was trolled over social media mercilessly as it was deja vu of the 2007 T20 World Cup when Yuvraj Singh hammered him for 6 sixes in one over.

After his heroics with the bat to propel India to 316, Jasprit Bumrah took three wickets with the new ball.

Bumrah halted England's momentum in the fourth innings by getting Zak Crawley and Ollie Pope in his consecutive overs.

However, centuries from Jonny Bairstow and Joe Root ensured England chased down 378 with seven wickets to spare.

