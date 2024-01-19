On This Day In 2021: India Defeat Australia To Conquer Gabba Fortress & Clinch Series

By: Hrishikesh Damodar | January 19, 2024
19th January 2021 is one of the historic days in Indian cricket team as Team India became the first to breach Gabba Fortress in 32 years
Credits: Twitter
After opting to bat first, Australia put first innings total of 369, thanks to brilliant century by Marnus Labuschagne. T Natarajan, Washington Sundar and Shardul Thakur picked three wickets for India
In response to Australia's first innings total, India were reeling at 186/6. But, 123-run partnership between Washington Sundar (67) and Shardul Thakur (62) for the 7th wicket help India post 336 in 1st innings
Having 33-run lead in the first innings, Australia added 294 runs to the lead and set a hefty target of 327 to chase on Day 4
Chasing 327-run target, India lost an early wicket in Rohit Sharma at 18/1. But, Shubman Gill and Cheteshwar Pujara steadied the visitors' ship with 114-run partnership for the 2nd wicket
Rishabh Pant took the game in his own hands and turned the tables on Australia with 89-run knock to help India chase down the hefty target of 327 in the final hours on Day 5
Rishabh Pant formed a indispensable 53-run partnership for the sixth wicket with Washington Sundar as it brought India closer to the victory with just 10 runs away.
Rishabh Pant hit the winning runs to complete historic win for Team India at Gabba Fortress
After India's Gabba win, former Australia head coach Justin Langer famously said, 'Never ever underestimate Indians'
