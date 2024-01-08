On This Day In 2011: Rohit Sharma Joined MI, RCB Signed AB de Villiers And The Rest Is History

By: Hrishikesh Damodar | January 08, 2024
Rohit Sharma joined Mumbai Indians in 2011 after serving three seasons with Deccan Chargers from 2008 to 2010
Credits: Twitter/Mumbai Indians
Rohit Sharma changed the fortunes of Mumbai Indians after he led the side to their first IPL title in 2013, defeating Chennai Super Kings in the final
Credits: Twitter
In 2015, Rohit captained Mumbai-based franchise to second IPL title by defeating Chennai Super Kings
Credits: Twitter
In 2017, Rohit Sharma became the first IPL captain to win three titles of the tournament for Mumbai Indians, defeating Rising Pune Super Giants in the final
Credits: Twitter
Under the leadership of Rohit Sharma, Mumbai Indians continued to flourish as they won record 4th IPL title in 2019, defeating rivals Chennai Super Kings in the final
Rohit Sharma became the captain in the history to win five IPL titles for a single franchise after Mumbai Indians defeated Delhi Capitals in 2020 Final
Credits: Twitter
AB de Villiers became the most prominent and instrumental players in the success of Royal Challengers Bangalore since 2011.
Credits: Twitter
AB de Villiers best knock for RCB came against Gujarat Lions in IPL 2016, wherein he played a brilliant innings of 129 off 52 balls at an impressive strike of 248
Credits: Twitter
AB de Villiers put on a brilliant show with the bat as he played an unbeaten innings of 90 off 39 balls against Delhi Daredevils in 2018
AB de Villiers's third-best performance came against Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2014, wherein slammed 89 off 41 balls
Credits: Twitter
AB de Villiers unleashed his firepower and played another scintillating knock of 82 off 42 balls against Kings XI Punjab in IPL 2019
Credits: Twitter