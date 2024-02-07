On This Day In 1999: Looking Back At Anil Kumble’s 10 Wickets vs Pakistan In Delhi Test

By: Hrishikesh Damodar | February 07, 2024
Anil Kumble was the first Indian bowler and the second after England legendary spinner late Jim Laker to pick all 10 wickets in a Test innings
Legendary spinner ripped through Pakistan's batting to help India win the 2nd Test by 212 runs in Delhi
The first victim of Anil Kumble's historic 10-wicket haul was Shahid Afridi who was caught by Dinesh Mongia for 41 at 101/1
Then, Anil Kumble removed Iljiaz Ahmed quick succession for 0 at 101/2
Anil Kumble reduced Pakistan from 101/2 to 128/6 by picking wickets of Inzaman-ul-Haq (6), Mohammad Yousuf (0), Moin Khan (3) and dangerous Saeed Anwar (69)
Kumble broke 61-run partnership between Salim Malik and Wasim Akram by dismissing the former for 15 at 189/7
Anil Kumble picked the 8th wicket of his innings by dismissing Mushtaq Ahmed for 1 at 198/8
Anil Kumble picked ninth wicket in quick succession by dismissing Saqlain Mushtaq for a duck at 198/9
Anil Kumble completed his historic 10-wicket haul in a Test innings by picking the final wicket of Pakistan skipper Wasim Akram for 37 at 207 all-out
