On This Day In 2007: MS Dhoni Captains India For The First Time

On 14th September 2007, MS Dhoni captained India for the first time. The match ended in a win for India against Pakistan via bowl out. He went on to script a title win for the Men in Blue.
In early 2008, MS Dhoni led India to the CB series win in Australia, involving Sri Lanka and the hosts.
On 6th December, 2009, India rose to the top of the ICC Test rankings and Dhoni was presented with the mace.
MS Dhoni scripted India's first ODI World Cup win for the first time since 1983 in 2011.
By winning the Champions Trophy in 2013, MS Dhoni became the first captain to win all three ICC titles.
MS Dhoni is the most capped captain for India in both ODIs and T20Is, leading them in 200 and 72 matches, respectively.
MS Dhoni is also one of the few Indian players to cross 10000 ODI runs.
MS Dhoni retired from international cricket in August 2020, featuring in 90 Tests, 350 ODIs, and 98 T20Is.
