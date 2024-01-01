Olympics To T20 World Cup: Major Sporting Events To Look Forward To In 2024

By: Aayushman Vishwanathan | January 01, 2024
AFC Asian Cup is likely to start on January 12th and will go on February 10th, 2024 in Qatar. Saudi Arabia are the defending champions. Sunil Chhetri will lead the Indian side.
The T20 World Cup 2024 is scheduled from June 4th-June 30th, 2024 in the West Indies and USA. England will be the defending champions.
The women's Cricket T20 World Cup will take place in Bangladesh in September-October 2024. However, the schedule is yet to be announced.
The Olympics in Paris in 2024 will run from July 26th to August 11th. The Olympics is perhaps the biggest event of the year.
Paris will also host the Paralympics in 2024. The event will take place from August 28th to September 8th.
2024 will also see the U-19 World Cup set to be hosted in South Africa between January 19th to February 11th, 2024. India won the previous edition, defeating England in the final.
Gangwon, South Korea will host the Winter Youth Olympics between January 19th-February 1st, 2024.
The marquee Test series, with the Border-Gavaskar Trophy on the line will be hosted by Australia later this year. It is likely to start in the 1st week of December, involving 4 Tests.
