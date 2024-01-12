NZ vs PAK, 1st T20I: 5 Reasons Why Pakistan Lost In Auckland

By: Aakash Singh | January 12, 2024
Pakistan gave two lives to Kane Williamson, including one by Babar Azam in the 5th over of the innings. Williamson went on to make 57 off 35 balls and add 78 with Daryl Mitchell.
After a sensational opening over, Shaheen Shah Afridi bowled a poor 2nd. Afridi bowled wholly to Finn Allen's strengths as he tonked him for 24 in an over, setting the tone for a steep total of 226.
At least 3 Pakistan batters got promising starts, but failed to convert it. Mohammad Rizwan, Saim Ayub, and Iftikhar Ahmed smashed quick-fire 20s, but failed to convert them into big scores.
While Aamer Jamal was likely picked for his batting, Mohammad Wasim Jnr. was a better choice as a bowler. He had a forgettable day, leaking 55 in 4 wicketless overs and was deprived of Finn Allen's scalp due to a no-ball.
Babar Azam returned to form with a half-century, but failed to kick on at the correct time. With Pakistan requiring well over 13 at one stage, Babar struggled to find the next gear and managed only singles.
Daryl Mitchell top-scored with 61 and was one of the two half-centurions for the Kiwis. Mitchell brought up his half-century off only 22 deliveries and smashed 4 fours and as many sixes.
Tim Southee was the pick of the New Zealand bowlers, taking figures of 4-0-25-4. Southee also became the first Men's bowler to take 150 T20I wickets.
