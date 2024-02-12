Nov 19 To Feb 11: Team India’s World Cup Heartbreaks Continue

By: Hrishikesh Damodar | February 12, 2024
India U19 team suffered heartbreaking 79-run defeat to Australia in the U19 World Cup 2024 Final
Credits: Twitter
India was unbeaten throughout the tournament until they met Australia in the U19 World Cup Final
Credits: Twitter
India U19 batter Naman Tiwari was heartbroken at the non-striker end after India lost final wicket in Saumy Pandey to hand over victory to Australia
Credits: Twitter
Skipper Uday Saharan failed to contribute in the final as he scored just 8 runs. However, he was the highest run-getter of the tournament, amassing 397 runs
Credits: Twitter
India U19 World Cup skipper was left dejected after his team failed to get the hold of the coveted trophy despite maintaining their dominance throughout the tournament
Credits: Twitter
India U19 World Cup defeat was yet another heartbreak after senior men's team lost to Australia in the ODI World Cup Final last year
Credits: Twitter
Just like India U19 team, senior men's team was unbeaten throughout the tournament until they suffered a heartbreak in the final, losing the title clash to Australia
Credits: Twitter
Virat Kohli gave his best throughout World Cup 2023 but still ended on a losing side in the final
Credits: Twitter
KL Rahul seemed to be crestfallen after what transpired in the ODI World Cup Final
Credits: Twitter
India lost to Australia for third consecutive final in an ICC final. Apart from ODI World Cup and U19 World Cup defeat, India failed to win World Test Championship Final 2023
Credits: Twitter