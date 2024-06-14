No Stoppage Time To Microchip In The Ball: Introduction Of New Rules In Euro 2024

By: Hrishikesh Damodar | June 14, 2024
The Euro 2024 will see the introduction of new rules
One of the major changes in the Euro 2024 is that there will no stoppage time rule. The rule was used in the 2022 FIFA World Cup and it exist in the English Premier League (EPL)
Semi-automated technology will be used to check the off-sides during the game, minimizing the use of Virtual Assistant Refreee (VAR) for the faster decisions from yhe officilas
Refree to take stricter action if any player other than the captain of the team approaches them after any decisions during the match
The microchips will be inserts will be inside the balls which can help the refrees tp detect whether the ball has been touched before going inside the net
Every Video Assistant Refree (VAR) decisions will be explained on the screen for the fans at the stadiums hosoting the matches in Germany
The Euro 2024 will consist of 24 teams, with four each in four six different groups - A, B, C, D, E, F and vie to get hold of the prestigious trophy
The Italy enter the tournament as the defending champions as they won the prestigious European title by defeating England in the final