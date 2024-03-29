Nita Ambani's MI To Kavya Maran's SRH: List Of Owners Of 10 IPL Franchises

By: Hrishikesh Damodar | March 29, 2024
Mumbai Indians franchise is owned by Nita and Aakash Ambani-led Indiawin Sports, a subsidary of Reliance Industries. RIL acquired the rights of MI for $ 111.9 million in 2008
Credits: Twitter
India cements chairperson N Srinivasan is the owner Chennai Super Kings. CEO Kasi Vishwanathan overseas the operations and management of the franchise
Credits: Twitter
Kolkata Knight Riders is co-owned by Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment and Juhi Chawla's Husband. But, Bollywood Superstar SRK is face of the franchise
Credits: Twitter
Punjab Kings (formerly Kings XI Punjab) franchise is co-owned by Preity Zinta, Ness Wadia and Karan Paul. Zinta has remained the face of the franchise since IPL 2008
Credits: Twitter
The Delhi Capitals' franchise is jointly owned Grandhi Kiran Kumar's GMR Group and Parth Jindal's JSW Sports. JSW Sports entered into a partnership with GMR Sports, acquiring a 50% stake in DC in 2018
Credits: Twitter
SunRisers Hyderabad is owned by Kalanithi Maran of Sun Group and her daughter, Kavya Maran is the CEO of the franchise
Credits: Twitter
Rajasthan Royals is co-owned by Manoj Badale-led Royals Sports Group and Lachlan Murdoch. Earlier, the franchise was owned by Shilpa Shetty and her husband Raj Kundra
Credits: Twitter
Royal Challengers Bengaluru is owned by United Spirits and Prathmesh Mishra is the chairman of the franchise. Earlier, RCB was joined Kingfisher chairman Vijay Mallaya
Credits: Twitter
Lucknow Super Giants is owned Sanjeev Goenka-led RSPG Group. The franchise was acquired for ₹7,090 crore in 2022
Credits: Twitter
Gujarat Titans is owned by CVC Capital Partners. The franchise was acquired for INR 5600 crore
Credits: Twitter