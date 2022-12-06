Neymar closes in on Pele’s all-time goal record as Brazil rout South Korea, in pics

By: FPJ Web Desk | December 06, 2022
Neymar returned from injury and converted a first-half penalty in Brazil's 4-1 win over South Korea in the round of 16 on Monday
He reached 76 goals with the national team, one shy of the mark set by Pele, who said he would watch the match from his hospital bed in Sao Paulo
"I was very scared," Neymar said. "It was very difficult after getting injured like I did. I was crying the entire night. My family knows what I had to go through."
The 82-year-old Pelé is recovering from a respiratory infection and Neymar carried a banner with the football great's image and Pele written on it after the match, and the entire team then posed behind it near midfield
"It's tough to talk about Pelé with what he is going through," Neymar said. "We wish he can get well soon. We hope we made him feel a bit more comfortable with the banner and with the victory."
AFP
Neymar scored his first goal of this year's World Cup after kissing the ball and calmly sending a low shot from the spot.
He danced as his teammates huddled around him, then did dance moves along with Vinícius Junior and other teammates before raising his arms to the sky and smiling broadly.
AFP
Vinícius Júnior scored the first goal from inside the area after a cross by Raphinha in the seventh minute, Richarlison added to the lead from close range and Lucas Paquetá scored the fourth before halftime.
There were many banners and shirts honoring Pelé at Stadium 974, and fans chanted the Brazil great's name and opened a large banner with his image
Thanks For Reading!