'Must set your priorities right': Former Players And Pundits React to India's WTC Final Loss

Ravi Shastri: You must set your priorities right. What is the priority? India or franchise cricket? You have to decide that. If you think franchise cricket then forget this (WTC Final). If this is imporatant then as a custodian of the sport, the BCCI are the bosses. There should be a clause in the IPL contract that if they need a player out of the IPL in the interest of India, they have the right to do it.