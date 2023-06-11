'Must set your priorities right': Former Players And Pundits React to India's WTC Final Loss

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 11, 2023
Ravi Shastri: You must set your priorities right. What is the priority? India or franchise cricket? You have to decide that. If you think franchise cricket then forget this (WTC Final). If this is imporatant then as a custodian of the sport, the BCCI are the bosses. There should be a clause in the IPL contract that if they need a player out of the IPL in the interest of India, they have the right to do it.
Sunil Gavaskar: The batting was shambles. It was ridiculous some of what we saw today, the shot making. India have not lasted a session with that batting lineup
Sourav Ganguly: In big matches, batters haven't stood up. Just like MS Dhoni promoted himself at 4 and played the match winning innings in a big match, we need to identify who are those players who can win us games under pressure"
Dinesh karthik: There's something about Australia...they come with a built-in software of champions. Congratulations on winning another tournament!
Anjum Chopra: India completely outplayed by Australia. In all departments
Michael Vaughan: The Aussies have been the best team over 2 yrs .. thoroughly deserved winners of the #WTC2023Final .. They are a very well oiled unit .. Now for the #Ashes .. Cannot wait for the next 7 weeks ..
Harsha Bhogle: I hope there is a dispassionate analysis of where India is as a test match combination. Not knee-jerk, because it was a good effort to make the #WTC2023 final, but a look at what it will take to win the next one.
S. Badrinath: Test to T20 is doable vice Versa is very hard especially for a Batsman hats off Ajinkya Rahane