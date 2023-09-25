MotoGP Bharat: Notable Moments From Landmark Motorsports Event In Noida

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 25, 2023
Indian cricketer Suresh Raina was with rider Marc Marquez ahead of the Grand Prix event at Buddha International Circuit in India.
Alex Marquez suffered a setback during Q1 race as he crashed, suffering rib fractures, thereby ruling him out of the tournament.
Spanish rider Jorge Martin won the sprint race at the BIC.
Multiple motorcycles suffer crash during a race.
Jaume Masia won the Moto3 race as he took an early lead from the outset and maintained it until the end.
Pedro Acosta won the Moto2 race, keeping his pace from first to final lap, with his competitors failing to keep up.
Italian rider Marco Bezzecchi won the first grand prix, completing the race in 36 minutes, 59 seconds and 15 microseconds. He also hugely praised the fans for the passion they have showed.
UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath presented Marco Bezzecchi the trophy.
Marco Bezzecchi celebrating his sensational victory.
Along with Yogi Adityanath, Sports Minister Anurag Thakur also made his presence at BIC.
