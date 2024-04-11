Mohammed Shami To Babar Azam: Cricketers All Around The World Celebrate Eid

By: Hrishikesh Damodar | April 11, 2024

Pakistan white-ball captain Babar Azam celebrated Eid-ul-fitr with his parents at home

Pathan brothers - Irfan and Yusuf celebrated the occassion of Eid at home with their father, Mehmood Khan Pathan and family

RCB pacer Mohammed Siraj looks drapper in Kurta with a touch of elegance and cultural flair on Eid. He took to his X and wrote, "May the blessings of Allah be with you and your family. Eid Mubarak"

Former Indian pacer Zaheer Khan and his wife Sagarika Ghatge look adorable as they celebrated Eid-ul-fitr at home

Gujarat Titans spin-bowling all-rounder Rashid Khan looks stylish in Afghani traditional attire as he celebrated Eid in India

Indian pacer Mohammed Shami released the video of him wishing his fans on the occassion of Eid and wrote, "Aap sabhi ko Eid ka chand mubarak."

Afghan and Mumbai Indian all-rounder Mohammad Nabi and his sons wear all black traditional attire as they celebrate in India

Shaheen Afridi took his Instagram handle and wrote, Eid ul Fitr Mubarak to everyone from myself and my family. May this Eid bring peace, happiness, & prosperity to everyone. Spread love wherever you go.

