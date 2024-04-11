Mohammed Shami To Babar Azam: Cricketers All Around The World Celebrate Eid

By: Hrishikesh Damodar | April 11, 2024
Pakistan white-ball captain Babar Azam celebrated Eid-ul-fitr with his parents at home
Credits: Babar Azam Instagram
Pathan brothers - Irfan and Yusuf celebrated the occassion of Eid at home with their father, Mehmood Khan Pathan and family
Credits: Irfan Pathan Twitter
RCB pacer Mohammed Siraj looks drapper in Kurta with a touch of elegance and cultural flair on Eid. He took to his X and wrote, "May the blessings of Allah be with you and your family. Eid Mubarak"
Credits: Mohammed Siraj Twitter
Former Indian pacer Zaheer Khan and his wife Sagarika Ghatge look adorable as they celebrated Eid-ul-fitr at home
Credits: Zaheer Khan Twitter
Gujarat Titans spin-bowling all-rounder Rashid Khan looks stylish in Afghani traditional attire as he celebrated Eid in India
Credits: Rashid Khan Twitter
Indian pacer Mohammed Shami released the video of him wishing his fans on the occassion of Eid and wrote, "Aap sabhi ko Eid ka chand mubarak."
Credits: Mohammed Shami Twitter
Afghan and Mumbai Indian all-rounder Mohammad Nabi and his sons wear all black traditional attire as they celebrate in India
Credits: Mohammed Nabi Twitter
Shaheen Afridi took his Instagram handle and wrote, Eid ul Fitr Mubarak to everyone from myself and my family. May this Eid bring peace, happiness, & prosperity to everyone. Spread love wherever you go.
Creits: Shaheen Afridi Instagram