Modern tech being used at FIFA World Cup 2022, in pics

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 25, 2022
Qatar has spent over $300 billion on infrastructure for the tournament since it bagged the rights to host the tournament12 years ago
Freepik
The ball 'Al Rihla,' which is used for the tournament, is classified with high-speed technology and sensor mechanism that will help VAR
The VAR system, which was introduced at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia is being used again for this tournament.
Semi-automated offside technology is being used football. A sensor inside the ball is used to track whether a player is on or off while the technology also uses data points on each of the players
Seven of the eight World Cup stadiums are air-conditioned, thanks to 'Dr Cool.' This technology will keep the players and turf healthy and even eliminate body odour in a packed stadium
On the FIFA Player Performance App all of the official football data for players competing in FIFA tournaments can be found in one place
A 40,000-seat "Transportable" Stadium built by Qatar for the World Cup will be moved to another country after the World Cup
Qatar has employed a variety of techniques to provide a realistic gaming experience. FIFA uses artificial intelligence to ensure that the system correctly calls offside and other situations
Thanks For Reading!