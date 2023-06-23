Meet The New Faces In Team India's Test Squad For West Indies Tour

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 23, 2023
Opening batter Yashasvi Jaiswal has mustered 1845 runs in 15 first-class matches with 9 tons. The 2023 Irani Cup saw Jaiswal scoring 213 and 144 for Rest of India.
Yashasvi Jaiswal had a stellar IPL 2023 for the Rajasthan Royals, mustering 625 runs in 14 matches, including a record 13-ball fifty against KKR.
Top-order batter Ruturaj Gaikwad averages a healthy 42.15 in 28 first-class games and notably scored a ton in the 3rd unofficial Test vs NZ A last year
Ruturaj Gaikwad has been quite consistent in IPL over the last few years. Gaikwad mustered his first IPL hundred in IPL 2021 and also won the Orange Cap that season.
Gaikwad has had a taste of international cricket, having played 1 ODI and 9 T20Is after debuting in 2021. However, he has scored only half-century in those games.
Right-arm pacer Mukesh Kumar has taken 149 scalps in 39 first-class games at an excellent 21.55. He took 6 wickets in the 2nd Unofficial Test against Bangladesh A to go with 5 in the first.
He was part of the Delhi Capitals in IPL 2023 and took 7 wickets in 10 matches. He starred in the 7-run win over the SunRisers Hyderabad, defending 13 in the 20th over successfully.
