Meet Ramanathan Krishnan: First Indian Tennis Player To Reach Grand Slam Semifinal

By: Hrishikesh Damodar | August 15, 2024
Ramanathan Krishnan was one of the best tennis players of his time and was called 'King Of Indian Tennis'
Ramanathan Krishnan's first vareer breakthrough came when he clinched the national title at the age of 16 in 1953
In 1954, Ramanathan Krishnan became the first Asian player to win junior Grand Slam title at Wimbledon
In 1960, Ramanathan Krishnan was shot to fame when he became the first ever Indian tennis player to reach the grand slam semifinal at Wimbledon
In 1961, Krishnan reached second consecutive Grand Slam semifinal at Wimbledon but lost to eventual champion Rod Laver
Ramanathan Krishnan was part of Indian tennis team that reached the Davis Cup Final in 1966, where they lost to Australia
Ramanathan Krishnan remains the highest ranked Indian tennis player in the world, achieving his career best ranking No.3 in Potter's amateur rankings
Ramanathan Krishnan's son Ramesh Krishan is also a former tennis player, who won junior singles title at Wimbledon in 1974
