Meet Catherine Dalton: The First-Ever Female Coach Appointed By PSL Team Multan Sultans

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 17, 2023
Catherine Dalton has been appointed the fast-bowling coach of Pakistan Super League team Multan Sultans
30-year-old Catherine Dalton is the first-ever female coach in PSL history
Dalton has also worked with the Peshawar Zalmi side in the PSL
Catherine Dalton played for Ireland from 2015 to 2016 and represented their women's team in 4 ODIs and 4 T20Is
Dalton was born in Essex, England, before shifting to Ireland. She even played for the Essex Women's County team
Dalton is an ECB-certified Level 3 Advanced Coach and worked extensively in the UK and also in India
Dalton is seen here working with India fast bowler Deepak Chahar at the Ultimate Pace Foundation
Dalton has visited Pakistan twice before and worked with fast bowlers like Mohammad Ilyas, Sameen Gul and Arshad Iqbal
Dalton was also assistant head coach at the based National Fast-Bowling Academy in the UK