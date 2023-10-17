Meet Catherine Dalton: The First-Ever Female Coach Appointed By PSL Team Multan Sultans

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 17, 2023

Catherine Dalton has been appointed the fast-bowling coach of Pakistan Super League team Multan Sultans

30-year-old Catherine Dalton is the first-ever female coach in PSL history

Dalton has also worked with the Peshawar Zalmi side in the PSL

Catherine Dalton played for Ireland from 2015 to 2016 and represented their women's team in 4 ODIs and 4 T20Is

Dalton was born in Essex, England, before shifting to Ireland. She even played for the Essex Women's County team

Dalton is an ECB-certified Level 3 Advanced Coach and worked extensively in the UK and also in India

Dalton is seen here working with India fast bowler Deepak Chahar at the Ultimate Pace Foundation

Dalton has visited Pakistan twice before and worked with fast bowlers like Mohammad Ilyas, Sameen Gul and Arshad Iqbal

Dalton was also assistant head coach at the based National Fast-Bowling Academy in the UK