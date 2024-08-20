Manchester United's Solid Start To Amadou Ohana's Aston Villa Debut: Talking Points From Gameweek 1 Of Premier League 2024

By: Hrishikesh Damodar | August 20, 2024
Joshua Zirkzee emerged as a hero for Manchester United as his goal in the 87th minute helped team clinch 1-0 win over Fulham in the opening game of PL 2024
Credits: Twitter
After being recruited by Arsenal on loan from Brentford, David Raya was quite impressive with his goalkeeping in Gunners' 1-0 win over Wolves
Credits: Twitter
Despite the absence of Rodri, Manchester City triumphed over Chealsea in 2-0 win. Erling Halland and Mateo Kovacic stepped up for the defending champions
Credits: Twitter
Entering the 23rd season of his PL career, James Milner continues to give his best. As a midfielder, Milner played a role in helping Brighton 3-0 rout against Everton
Credits: Twitter
Amadou Ohana was impressive on his debut for Aston Villa as he netted a goal in team's 2-1 win over West Ham
Credits: Twitter
Enzo Marescabe began his managerial duty with Chelsea against Manchester City. Chelsea hopes to regain their lost glory in the ongoing Premier League season
The 19-year-old Dean Huijsen had an impressive Premier League for Bournemouth against Nottingham Forest. He had 82% pass accuracy and 6 clearances
Credits: Twitter