List Of Records Broken During SRH vs MI IPL 2024 Clash In Hyderabad

By: Hrishikesh Damodar | March 28, 2024
The IPL 2024 match between SunRisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians witnessed several record being broken
Credits: Twitter/SRH
SunRisers Hyderabad posted a T20 record total of 277/3, shattering Royal Challengers Bengaluru's previous record of 263/5
Credits: Twitter
The batting trio of Heinrich Klassen (80*), Abhishek Sharma (63) and Travis Head (62) achieved the feat of becoming the first batters to score 60+ runs in an IPL innings
Credits: Twitter
Mumbai Indians became the third team after Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Delhi Capitals to hit 20 sixes in an IPL innings
Credits: Twitter/IPL
The match between SRH and MI witnessed a total of 38 balls being deposited to the stands, achieving the record for most sixes in an IPL match
Credits: Twitter
Mumbai Indians registered their highest total in their history of IPL (246/5), bettering their previous record of 235/9 vs SRH in 2021
Credits: Twitter/IPL
A total of 523 runs were scored in the match between SunRisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians, which is a record for the most aggregated runs in an IPL match
Credits: Twitter