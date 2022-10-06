Legends League Cricket: India Capitals emerge champs, defeat Bhilwara Kings in entertaining final; see pics

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 06, 2022
Captain Gautam Gambhir departed early as the Capitals were left reeling at 21-4 inside the first five overs
Kings' Rahul Sharma (4/30) and Monty Panesar (R) (3-0-13-2) inflicted early blows
Leg-spinner Rahul Sharma spun a web around the Capitals batsmen
Ross Taylor steadied the Capitals' ship with a with a fiery 41-ball 82
Aussie veteran Mitchell Johnson scored 62 off 35 to lead the Capitals' stunning revival
Ross Taylor and Mitchell Johnson put on a 126-run stand in 60 balls to power the Capitals to 211-7
Fans thronged in large numbers to watch the final in Jaipur's Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Wednesday
In reply, the Kings' openers, Morne van Wyk (5) and William Porterfield (12), were out inside the first four overs
None of the Kings' batsmen showed any promise to carry on for long
The Capitals team bowled out Kings for 107 to register a huge 104-run win
Capitals captain Gautam Gambhir lifted the winner's trophy