Legends League Cricket: India Capitals emerge champs, defeat Bhilwara Kings in entertaining final; see pics

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 06, 2022

Captain Gautam Gambhir departed early as the Capitals were left reeling at 21-4 inside the first five overs

Kings' Rahul Sharma (4/30) and Monty Panesar (R) (3-0-13-2) inflicted early blows

Leg-spinner Rahul Sharma spun a web around the Capitals batsmen

Ross Taylor steadied the Capitals' ship with a with a fiery 41-ball 82

Aussie veteran Mitchell Johnson scored 62 off 35 to lead the Capitals' stunning revival

Ross Taylor and Mitchell Johnson put on a 126-run stand in 60 balls to power the Capitals to 211-7

Fans thronged in large numbers to watch the final in Jaipur's Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Wednesday

In reply, the Kings' openers, Morne van Wyk (5) and William Porterfield (12), were out inside the first four overs

None of the Kings' batsmen showed any promise to carry on for long

The Capitals team bowled out Kings for 107 to register a huge 104-run win

Capitals captain Gautam Gambhir lifted the winner's trophy