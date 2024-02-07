KL Rahul ₹17 Crore, Rishabh Pant ₹16 Cr: Salaries Of All 10 IPL 2024 Captains Revealed

By: Hrishikesh Damodar | February 07, 2024

Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul will be the most expensive captain in IPL 2024 as he will paycheck INR 17 crore

Rishabh Pant is expected to lead Delhi Capitals in IPL 2024 and will earn INR 16 crore

Skipper Hardik Pandya will don the Mumbai Indians jersey for the first time since 2021 in the IPL 2024 and will earn INR 15 crore

Sanju Samson will be leading Rajasthan Royals for the 4th consecutive IPL season this year and will take home INR 14 crore

Shreyas Iyer will make his return to IPL as Kolkata Knight Riders captain and will receive paycheck of INR 12.25 crore

MS Dhoni is set to lead Chennai Super Kings for the 14th time in IPL 2024 and will earn INR 12 crore

Shikhar Dhawan will continue to lead Punjab Kings in IPL 2024 and will take INR 8.25 crore at end of the season

Shubman Gill was appointed as Gujarat Titans skipper after Hardik Pandya returned to Mumbai Indians and will get the paycheck of INR 8 crore

Faf du Plessis will continue his captaincy duties at Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2024 and will take home INR 7 crore

Aiden Markram will be captaining SunRisers Hyderabad in IPL 2024 and will be earning INR 2.6 crore at end of the season

