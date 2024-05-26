KKR’s Road To IPL 2024 Final: From Beating SRH Twice To Topping League With 20 Pts

By: Hrishikesh Damodar | May 26, 2024
Kolkata Knight Riders had a great start to their campaign by winning first three matches against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Delhi Capitals
KKR's first defeat of the season came against Chennai Super Kings before bouncing back with a win against Lucknow Super Giants
KKR consolidated their top four spot on the points by winning 4 games against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Delhi Capitals, Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians and losing 2 matches against Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings in their 6 outings
KKR played their last league stage match against Mumbai Indians, wherein they won by 18 runs in rain curtailed contest and became the first team to qualify for the playoffs
Kolkata Knight Riders' last two league stage games against RR and GT were washed out due to heavy showers in Ahmedabad and Guwahati, respectively
KKR finished their league stage as the table toppers with 20 points
KKR directly qualified for the IPL 2024 Final by defeating Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Qualifier 1. Shreyas (58*) and Venkatesh (51*) 97-run stand for the third wicket helped the team chase down 160-run target
After winning elusive IPL title in 2012 and 2014, KKR will aim to add their third IPL trophy in the cabinet
