KKR vs MI, IPL 2024 Match 60: Top Performers From Kolkata's 18-Run Win In Rain-Hit Contest

By: Hrishikesh Damodar | May 12, 2024
Nuwan Thushara provided an early breakthrough for MI by dismissing Phil Salt (6), followed up with Jasprit Bumrah bowling out Sunil Narine (0) to leave KKR reeling at 10/2
Credits: Indian Premier League Twitter
Venkatesh Iyer stepped up for KKR when hosts were 40/3 and scored a quickfire 42 off 21 balls at a strike rate of 200
Credits: Indian Premier League
Nitish Rana (33) and Andre Russell (24) chipped in and contributed significantly to KKR's innings
Credits: Indian Premier League
Ramandeep Singh played an unbeaten quickfire cameo innings of 17 off 8 balls to help KKR post a good total of 157/7
Credits: Twitter
Piyush Chawla was the best bowler for MI as he registered the figures of 3/28 with an economy rate of 9.30 in 3 overs
Credits: Twitter
Ishan Kishan gave MI a blazing start to their run-chase as he played a brilliant knock of 40 off 22 balls before he was dismissed by Sunil Narine at 65/1
Credits: Indian Premier League
MI suffered a batting collapse as they lost three wickets in Rohit Sharma (19), Suryakumar Yadav (11), Hardik Pandya (2) and Tim David (0) for 26 runs and they were reduced to 91/5.
Credits: Twitter
Tilak Varma chipped in with 32 off 17 balls but his effort went in vain as other middle order batters failed to step in 158-run chase
Andre Russell, Sunil Narine and Harshit Rana picked two wickets each to help KKR restrict MI to 139/8 in 16 overs
Credits: Twitter