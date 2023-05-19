From flattening Kings XI Punjab to blowing away Gujarat Lions: Virat Kohli's all six IPL hundreds

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 19, 2023
Virat Kohli's first century came against the Gujarat Lions in 2016, scoring 100 off 63 balls. However, it came in a losing cause.
(Credits: Twitter)
Virat Kohli followed it up with an unbeaten 108 against the Rising Pune Supergiants the same year to drive RCB to a seven-wicket win.
(Credits: Twitter)
Virat Kohli smashed another century in 2016 against the Gujarat Lions and added 229 with AB de Villiers to crush the opposition by 144 runs.
(Credits: Twitter)
Virat Kohli's fourth century of the 2016 edition came even as he had seven stitches on his left hand. He smashed 113 off 50 balls against Kings XI Punjab as RCB made 211 in 15 overs.
(Credits: Twitter)
Virat Kohli's next century came in the 2019 edition against the Kolkata Knight Riders. He reached there off 57 balls with a six off Harry Gurney.
(Image Credits: Twitter)
Virat Kohli's latest hundred came against the SunRisers Hyderabad in IPL 2023 and he got there with a glorious six over deep midwicket. With his sixth IPL ton, he levelled with Chris Gayle's tally.
(Credits: Twitter)