Kieron Pollard Equals Dwayne Bravo For Most T20 Titles With 16

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 31, 2023
Kieron Pollard's first t20 tournament win came in the Stanford T20 Cup in 2008.
Kieron Pollard's first IPL title win came in 2010 and won four more, with the latest one coming in 2020.
Kieron Pollard was part of the 2012 T20 World Cup squad that lifted the trophy.
In Pollard's presence, Mumbai Indians won the Champions League T20 twice in 2011 and 2013.
Kieron Pollard was part of the Bangladesh Premier League 2012 champions Dhaka Dynamites.
Kieron Pollard lifts the trophy with the Caribbean Premier League franchise Barbados Royals in 2014.
Kieron Pollard was part of Cape Cobras that won the CSA T20 Challenge in 2014-15.
Kieron Pollard captained Trinbago Knight Riders to the CPL title in 2020.
Kieron Pollard's latest title win came in 2023 during the Major League Cricket when Mumbai Indians New York won it.
