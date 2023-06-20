June 20: The Date Which Produced Three Indian Cricket Legends - Sourav Ganguly, Rahul Dravid & Virat Kohli

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 20, 2023
Rahul Dravid made his Test debut in 1996 at Lord's and missed his century by a whisker, losing his wicket to Chris Lewis for 95.
Sourav Ganguly scored 131 on his Test debut before losing his wicket to Alan Mullally.
Rahul Dravid and Sourav Ganguly batted together on debut and added 94 runs.
Sourav Ganguly played his final Test in 2008 and retired with 7212 runs in 113 matches with a best of 239.
Sourav Ganguly served as the President of CAB and BCCI after retirement. He is currently the mentor of Delhi Capitals.
Rahul Dravid played his final Test in 2012 and retired with 13288 runs in 164 Tests with a best of 270.
Post retirement, Rahul Dravid served as the NCA head and is currently Indian men's team's coach.
Virat Kohli made his Test debut in June 2011 at Kingston and scored 4 and 22 in the two innings he batted.
Currently, Kohli is the mainstay of the Test side and has amassed 8479 runs in 109 matches with a best of 254.
