Jasprit Bumrah’s Wife Sanjana Ganesan Shares Romantic Pictures On His Birthday

By: Hrishikesh Damodar | December 06, 2023
Jasprit Bumrah and Sanjana Ganesan tied the knot with each other in Goa in March 2021
Credits: Instagram/Sanjana Ganesan
Bumrah and Sanjana posing for a picture in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris
Credits: Instagram/Sanjana Ganesan
Couple’s relationship was kept under wraps until Jasprit Bumrah was released from the 4th Test against England due to personal reasons in 2021
Credits: Instagram/Sanjana Ganesan
Sanjana Ganesan works as a sports presenter. She met Bumrah while interviewing him during the 2014 IPL season
Credits: Instagram/Sanjana Ganesan
Sanjana and Bumrah are in all smiles in a candid picture of the couple
Credits: Instagram/Sanjana Ganesan
The couple posing for a picture during a pregnancy shoot. They kept pregnancy news under wraps
Credits: Instagram/Sanjana Ganesan
Jasprit Bumrah became a father to a baby boy Angad in September 2023. He was released from the Asia Cup squad to attend the birth of his first child
Credits: Instagram/Sanjana Ganesan
Bumrah and Sanjana giving couple goals with this romantic picture
Credits: Instagram/Sanjana Ganesan