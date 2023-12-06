Jasprit Bumrah’s Wife Sanjana Ganesan Shares Romantic Pictures On His Birthday

By: Hrishikesh Damodar | December 06, 2023

Jasprit Bumrah and Sanjana Ganesan tied the knot with each other in Goa in March 2021

Bumrah and Sanjana posing for a picture in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris

Couple’s relationship was kept under wraps until Jasprit Bumrah was released from the 4th Test against England due to personal reasons in 2021

Sanjana Ganesan works as a sports presenter. She met Bumrah while interviewing him during the 2014 IPL season

Sanjana and Bumrah are in all smiles in a candid picture of the couple

The couple posing for a picture during a pregnancy shoot. They kept pregnancy news under wraps

Jasprit Bumrah became a father to a baby boy Angad in September 2023. He was released from the Asia Cup squad to attend the birth of his first child

Bumrah and Sanjana giving couple goals with this romantic picture

