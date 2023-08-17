Jasprit Bumrah To Rinku Singh: Presenting A New-Look Team India For Ireland T20Is

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 17, 2023
Jasprit Bumrah is set to become the first bowler to lead Team India in T20Is
BCCI
Bumrah is returning to the Indian cricket team after a gap of nearly 11 months due to his back injury
BCCI
The T20Is in Ireland will be the first time Rinku Singh will be seen in action in India colours if he gets an opportunity
BCCI
Rinku Singh showed his mettle to the cricketing fraternity while playing for Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2023
BCCI
Wicketkeeper Jitesh Sharma also got his maiden India call-up for the Ireland tour along with Rinku Singh
BCCI
Rinku & Jitesh flew business class for the first time with Team India
BCCI
Spinner Washington Sundar is making a return to the Indian team after 6 months on the sidelines due to several injuries
BCCI
All-rounder Shivam Dube is also in India's T20I squad for the Ireland series. He was selected on the back of impressive performances for CSK in IPL 2023
BCCI
The Ireland series could be Sanju Samson's last chance to seal a permanent place in the Indian T20I side after repeated failures in West Indies
BCCI
Shivam Dube, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Mukesh Kumar seen chilling with an Indian support staff members in Dublin
Mufaddal Vohra
Fast bowler Prasidh Krishna has come back in the Indian team after nearly a year. Ruturaj Gaikwad meanwhile, will be Jasprit Bumrah's deputy in Ireland
BCCI