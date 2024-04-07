IPL 2024, RR vs RCB: Interesting Moments From Match 19 As Buttler & Samson Power Rajasthan To 4th Win On Trot

By: Hrishikesh Damodar | April 07, 2024
Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson donned in Pink Jersey as part of the franchise 'Pink Promise' initiative to bring societal change by empowering women in rural Rajasthan
A Rajasthani woman named Kabri Devi participated at the toss and handed over solar lamp to RR skipper Sanju Samson
Cricket commentator Sanjay Majrekar faced flak on social media for his controversial 'back to serious business' remark after annoucing RR's Pink Promise initiative
Virat Kohli continued his brilliant form as he slammed first century of IPL 2024 and scored 113 off 72 balls to help Royal Challengers Bengaluru post a total of 183/3
Yashasvi Jaiswal's rough continued in IPL 2024 as he was dismissed for a duck
Jos Buttler and skipper Sanju Samson unleased their firepower as they took on RCB bowling attack and formed 148-run partnership for the 2nd wicket
Samson played a brilliant captain knock of 69 off 52 balls.
After Virat Kohli recored first century of IPL 2024, Jos Buttler made it two centuries after he played scintillating innings of 100 off 58 balls at a strike rate of 172.41
A young fan invaded the pitch during the closing the match to hug Virat Kohli
