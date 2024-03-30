IPL 2024, RCB vs KKR: Interesting Moments From Clash As Venkatesh Iyer & Sunil Narine Power Kolkata To Victory

By: Hrishikesh Damodar | March 30, 2024
RCB star Virat Kohli contiued to deliver his best as he played a brillaint unbeaten knock of 83 off 51 balls to help hosts post 182/5 on the board
Dinesh Karthik starred with a quickfire cameo of 20 off 8 balls. In the 19th over, DK smashed two sixes of KKR all-rounder Andre Russell
The best moment from RCB vs KKR clash was the embracement of Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir during the strategic timeout in the 1st innings. Two had an ugly spat in the last IPL season
Harshit Rana continued his good bowling rhythm as he picked wickets of Faf du Plessis and Anuj Rawat while conceding 39 runs in four overs
The KKR openers Phil Salt and Sunil Narine were off to a brilliant start to their run-chase and posted 86 runs in six overs on the board. Narine scored 47 off 20 balls while Salt hit 30 off 20 balls
Venkatesh Iyer played a fiery knock of 50 off 30 balls, consisting 3 fours and 4 maximums at a strike rate of 166.67
Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Shreyas Iyer stepped up in team's run-chase and scored an unbeaten 39 off 24 balls
With a win over RCB, Kolkata Knight Riders became the first team to end home-team winning streak in IPL 2024
