IPL 2024, PBKS vs SRH: Interesting Moments From Match 23 As Nitish Reddy Shines In Hyderabad's Win

By: Hrishikesh Damodar | April 10, 2024
SunRisers Hyderabad had a poor start to their innings as they lost openers in Travis Head (21) and Abhishek Sharma (16) in just 27 runs
Credits: Twitter
Punjab Kings skipper Shikhar Dhawan took a brilliant running catch to dismiss Travis Head
Credits: Indian Premier League Twitter
Nitish Kumar Reddy grabbed the spotlight with his brilliant performance. Stepped up when SRH were reeling at 39/3 and slammed 64 off 37 balls to help team post a total of 182/9
Credits: Indian Premier League Twitter
Arshdeep Singh led tye Punjab Kings' bowling attack as he registered the figures of 4/29 with an economy rate of 7.2 in 4 overs
Credits: Twitter
SunRisers Hyderabad made early inroads in their total defence as they reduced PBKS to 20/3 by dismissing Jonny Bairstow (0), Prabhsimran Singh (4) and skipper Shikhar Dhawan (14)
Credits; Indian Premier League Twitter
Heinrich Klassen's glovework brilliance was on display as he stumped out Shikhar Dhawan off Bhuvneshwar Kumar's 140 kmph delivery
Credits: Indian Premier League Twitter
SRH skipper Pat Cummins took a brilliant leaping catch to dismiss Sam Curran for 29
Credits: Indian Premier League Twitter
Shashank Singh (46*) and Ashutosh Sharma (33) were lethal in the final over of the match as they smashed 26 runs, handing over two-run win to SRH
Credits: BCCI Twitter
SunRisers Hyderabad pacer Jaydev Unadkat was victim of onslaughts by Shashank and Ashutosh as he was smashed for 26 runs, including 3 sixes and as many wides
Credits: Twitter