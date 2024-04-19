IPL 2024, PBKS vs MI: Interesting Moments From The Match As Mumbai Pull Off Thrilling 9-Run Win In Mullanpur

By: Hrishikesh Damodar | April 19, 2024
Former MI Captain Rohit Sharma became the second player after ex-CSK skipper MS Dhoni to play 250th match in his IPL career. He scored 36 off 25 balls in his milestone game
Suryakumar Yadav silenced his critics once again as he played a brilliant knock of 78 off 53 balls
Credits: Twitter
In the final over of the first innings, Harshal Patel picked two wickets and conceded just seven wickets to restrict Mumbai Indians below 200
Credits: Twitter
Gerald Coetzee and Jasprit Bumrah rattled Punjab Kings' top-order by picking two wickets each and reduced visitors to 14/4 in their pursuit of 193-run target
Credits: Twitter
Ishan Kishan took a sensational diving catch behind the wickets to dismiss Punjab Kings opener Prabhsimran Singh for a duck
Credits: Twitter
Jasprit Bumrah bamboozled IPL debutant Rilee Roussouw as he shattered his defence with a brilliant yorker
Credits: Indian Premier League Twitter
Ashtutosh Sharma challenged the Mumbai Indians' bowling attack with his terrific batting, playing a valiant knock of 61 off 28 balls. However, his innings went in vain as PBKS fell 10 runs short of their 192-run target
Credits: Twitter
With the third win of the IPL 2024, Mumbai Indians moved to seventh spot on the points table with six points. While Punjab Kings languishing at the 9th spot with just two wins from seven games
Credits: Twitter