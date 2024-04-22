IPL 2024, PBKS vs GT: Interesting Moments From The Match As Gujarat Earn Crucial Win To Be In Contention For Playoffs

By: Hrishikesh Damodar | April 22, 2024
Prabhsimran Singh gave a great for PBKS in the first innings and raced the team to 50-run mark in six overs
GT spin bowling duo of Sai Kishore and Noor Ahmed rattled PBKS' batting line-up as they five wickets together to reduce opposition's score from 63/2 to 92/6
Harpreet Brar played a valuable cameo of 29 off 12 balls at a strike rate of 241 to help PBKS respectable of 142 after their batting collapse
Sai Kishore led the GT's bowling attack as he picked four wickets while conceding 33 runs in four overs spell
GT skipper Shubman Gill anchored the team's run-chase as he played a good knock of 35 off 29 balls
Liam Livingstone's celebrated aggressively after picking the wicket of GT skipper Shubman Gill
Rahul Tewatia walked out to bat when GT were 103/4 and formed a crucial 35-run partnership with Shahrukh Khan to bring the visitors closer to the victory
Rahul Tewatia hit a winning four to help GT achieve the target and celebrated the win by praying to God
