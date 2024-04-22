IPL 2024, PBKS vs GT: Interesting Moments From The Match As Gujarat Earn Crucial Win To Be In Contention For Playoffs

By: Hrishikesh Damodar | April 22, 2024

Prabhsimran Singh gave a great for PBKS in the first innings and raced the team to 50-run mark in six overs

Credits: Twitter

GT spin bowling duo of Sai Kishore and Noor Ahmed rattled PBKS' batting line-up as they five wickets together to reduce opposition's score from 63/2 to 92/6

Credits: Twitter

Harpreet Brar played a valuable cameo of 29 off 12 balls at a strike rate of 241 to help PBKS respectable of 142 after their batting collapse

Credits:Indian Premier League Twitter

Sai Kishore led the GT's bowling attack as he picked four wickets while conceding 33 runs in four overs spell

Credits: Twitter

GT skipper Shubman Gill anchored the team's run-chase as he played a good knock of 35 off 29 balls

Credits: Twitter

Liam Livingstone's celebrated aggressively after picking the wicket of GT skipper Shubman Gill

Credits: Twitter

Rahul Tewatia walked out to bat when GT were 103/4 and formed a crucial 35-run partnership with Shahrukh Khan to bring the visitors closer to the victory

Credits: Twitter

Rahul Tewatia hit a winning four to help GT achieve the target and celebrated the win by praying to God

Credits: Twitter