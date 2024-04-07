IPL 2024, MI vs DC: Interesting Moments From Match 20 As Romario Shepherd & Gerald Coetzee Shine In Mumbai's First Win

By: Hrishikesh Damodar | April 07, 2024
Opening duo of Rohit Sharma (49) and Ishan Kishan (42) set the tone for Mumbai Indians with 80-run partnership. The pair took the team past 50-run mark in 4.1 overs
Delhi Capitals spinner Axar Patel pulled off a one-handed blinder to dismiss Ishan Kishan
Skipper Hardik Pandya had a decent outing but a calculated innings of 39 off 33 balls as per the situation of the game
Romario Shepherd's carnage was on display as he smashed 32 runs off Anrich Nortje in the final over of MI's innings. He played an unbeaten cameo knock of 39 off 10 at an astounding strike rate of 390
Tim David (42) and Romario Shepherd formed an unbeaten 53-run partnership for the sixth wicket in just 2.5 overs to help the MI post a solid total of 234/5
Opener David Warner departed cheaply after scoring just 10 runs off 8 balls at 22/1
Prithvi Shaw (55) and Abhishek Porel (41) gave a tough challenge to Mumbai Indians' bowling as they formed 88-run partnership for the second wicket after Warner's dismissal
Prithvi Shaw was bamboozled by Jasprit Bumrah's textbook yorker.
Tristan Stubbs played a brilliant unbeaten innings of 71 off 25 balls at a strike rate of 284. But, his valiant effort went in vain as Delhi Capitals fell 30 runs short of achieving the target
Jasprit Bumrah was the most economical bowler for Mumbai Indians as he registered the figures of 2/22 with an economy rate of 5.5
Gerald Coetzee led the bowling attack as he picked four wickets, including 3 scalps in the final over, while conceding 34 runs with an economy rate of 8.5
After earning their first win of the season, Mumbai Indians took a lap of honour for over 19000 underprivileged kids who were in attendance at the Wankhede Stadium as part of 'Education & Sports For All' initiative by Reliance Foundation
