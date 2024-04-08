IPL 2024, LSG vs GT: Interesting Moments From Match 20 As Yash Thakur's Fifer Guide Lucknow To Hat-Trick Of Wins

By: Hrishikesh Damodar | April 08, 2024

Umesh Yadav provided an early breakthrough for Gujarat Titans by dismissing Quinton de Kock in the first over of the Lucknow Super Giants' batting

KL Rahul had a lacklustre outing with the bat as he scored 33 off 31 balls at an average strike rate of 106.45

Marcus Stoinis turned out to be a hero in LSG's batting as his gritty knock of 58 off 43 on a tricky pitch in lucknow helped the side post a respectable total of 163/5 on the board

Nicholas Pooran too stepped up for the team on a slow pitch and scored an unbeaten 32 off 22 balls

Umesh was the pick of the bowler for Gujarat Titans as he scalped two wickets while conceding 22 runs in 3 overs

Sai Sudharsan and skipper Shubman Gill provided a great start to Gujarat Titans' run-chase as the pair raced visitors to 50-run mark in 6th over

Shubman Gill was dismissed cheaply for 19 at 54/1 and thereafter, GT suffered a batting collapse, reducing them to 61/4

LSG spinner Ravi Bishnoi pulled off a stunning one-handed catch to dismiss GT batter Kane Williamson

Yash Thakur achieved a double-wicket maiden over in the 15th over of Gujarat Titans' run-chase

Yash Thakur was lethal with the ball as scalped his maiden fifer in IPL while conceding 30 runs in 3.5 overs

With a win over Gujarat Titans, Lucknow Super Giants completed hat-trick of wins in IPL 2024

