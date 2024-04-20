IPL 2024, LSG vs CSK: Interesting Moments From The Match As KL Rahul & Quinton de Kock's Fifties Power Lucknow To Victory

By: Hrishikesh Damodar | April 20, 2024
Mohsin Khan provided the first breakthrough for LSG as he bowled out CSK opener Rachin Ravindra for a golden duck on the first ball of his delivery.
Yash Thakur got rid of Ruturaj Gaikwad as he dismissed CSK skipper for 17
Ravindra Jadeja walked out to bat at no.4 and played a valiant knock of 57 off 40 balls to help visitors post a respectable total of 176/6
MS Dhoni strode out to bat with a thunderous reception from the Lucknow crowd.
MS Dhoni didn't disappoint the crowd as he treated them with his cameo unbeaten knock of 28 off 9 balls at an astounding strike rate of 311.11
Skipper KL Rahul (82) and Quinton de Kock (54) provided a blazing start to LSG's 177-run chase. The opening pair formed 134-run partnership
Ravindra Jadeja's fielding skills were on display as he pulled off a sensational one-handed blinder to dismiss KL Rahul.
Nicholas Pooran scored an unbeaten quickfire knock of 23 off 12 balls and also hit a winning four to finish off the game for LSG
