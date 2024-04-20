IPL 2024, LSG vs CSK: Interesting Moments From The Match As KL Rahul & Quinton de Kock's Fifties Power Lucknow To Victory

By: Hrishikesh Damodar | April 20, 2024

Mohsin Khan provided the first breakthrough for LSG as he bowled out CSK opener Rachin Ravindra for a golden duck on the first ball of his delivery.

Credits: Indian Premier League Twitter

Yash Thakur got rid of Ruturaj Gaikwad as he dismissed CSK skipper for 17

Credits: Indian Premier League Twitter

Ravindra Jadeja walked out to bat at no.4 and played a valiant knock of 57 off 40 balls to help visitors post a respectable total of 176/6

Credits: Twitter

MS Dhoni strode out to bat with a thunderous reception from the Lucknow crowd.

Credits: Jio Cinema Twitter

MS Dhoni didn't disappoint the crowd as he treated them with his cameo unbeaten knock of 28 off 9 balls at an astounding strike rate of 311.11

Credits: Indian Premier League Twitter

Skipper KL Rahul (82) and Quinton de Kock (54) provided a blazing start to LSG's 177-run chase. The opening pair formed 134-run partnership

Credits: Indian Premier League Twitter

Ravindra Jadeja's fielding skills were on display as he pulled off a sensational one-handed blinder to dismiss KL Rahul.

Credits: Jio Cinema Twitter

Nicholas Pooran scored an unbeaten quickfire knock of 23 off 12 balls and also hit a winning four to finish off the game for LSG

Credits: Indian Premier League Twitter