IPL 2024, KKR vs RCB: Interesting Moments From Kolkata's Thrilling 1-Run Win At Eden Gardens

By: Hrishikesh Damodar | April 21, 2024

Phil Salt was in a beast mode as he unleashed his firepower at the top and scored 48 off 14 balls at a strike rate of 342.86

Credits: Twitter

Salt smashed RCB pacer Lockie Ferguson for 28 runs in the third over

Credits: Twitter

Yash Dayal picked two crucial wickets of Sunil Narine and Angkrish Raghuvanshi to reduce KKR from 56/1 to 75/3

Credits: Twitter

RCB all-rounder Cameron Green took a sensationsal one-handed catch at the midwicket to dismiss Angkrish

Credits: Twitter

Skipper Shreyas Iyer stepped up for KKR and played a captain knock of 50 off 37 balls

Credits: BCCI

Ramandeep Singh starred with a cameo unbeaten knock of 24 off 9 balls to help KKR post 222/6 in 20 overs

Credits: Twitter

Virat Kohli provided a good start to RCB's 223-run chase as he smashed two sixes and a four

Credits: Twitter

Kohli had a heated argument with the on-field umpire over his controversial no-ball dismissal

Credits: Twitter

Rajat Patidar (55) and Will Jacks (52) formed a 102-run partnership for the third wicket to revive RCB's batting from 35/2 to 137/3

Credits: Twitter

In the final over, Karn Sharma smashed three sixes off Mitchell Starc to bring RCB closer to the victory

Credits: Twitter

Phil Salt's aerobatic last ball effort to run out Lockie Ferguson led KKR to a thrilling 1-run win

Credits: Indian Premier League Twitter