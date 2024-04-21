IPL 2024, KKR vs RCB: Interesting Moments From Kolkata's Thrilling 1-Run Win At Eden Gardens

By: Hrishikesh Damodar | April 21, 2024
Phil Salt was in a beast mode as he unleashed his firepower at the top and scored 48 off 14 balls at a strike rate of 342.86
Salt smashed RCB pacer Lockie Ferguson for 28 runs in the third over
Yash Dayal picked two crucial wickets of Sunil Narine and Angkrish Raghuvanshi to reduce KKR from 56/1 to 75/3
RCB all-rounder Cameron Green took a sensationsal one-handed catch at the midwicket to dismiss Angkrish
Skipper Shreyas Iyer stepped up for KKR and played a captain knock of 50 off 37 balls
Ramandeep Singh starred with a cameo unbeaten knock of 24 off 9 balls to help KKR post 222/6 in 20 overs
Virat Kohli provided a good start to RCB's 223-run chase as he smashed two sixes and a four
Kohli had a heated argument with the on-field umpire over his controversial no-ball dismissal
Rajat Patidar (55) and Will Jacks (52) formed a 102-run partnership for the third wicket to revive RCB's batting from 35/2 to 137/3
In the final over, Karn Sharma smashed three sixes off Mitchell Starc to bring RCB closer to the victory
Phil Salt's aerobatic last ball effort to run out Lockie Ferguson led KKR to a thrilling 1-run win
