IPL 2024, DC vs SRH: Interesting Moments From The Match As Hyderabad Shatter Records In 67-Run Win

By: Hrishikesh Damodar | April 21, 2024
Openers Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma came out with all blazing guns as they made mockery of Delhi Capitals' bowling attack
Credits: Indian Premier League Twitter
SunRisers Hyderabad shattered the T20 record of most runs in a powerplay (125/0) and Head reached his half-century in just 16 balls. He was dismissed for 89 off 32 balls
Credits: Indian Premier League Twitter
SunRisers Hyderabad reached the 150-run mark in the 8th over and registered highest score after first 10 overs of the innings (158/4)
Credits: Indian Premier League Twitter
Abhishek Sharma was the brutal with his willow as he smashed 46 off 12 balls at an astounding strike rate of 383.33
Credits: Twitter
Shahbaz Ahmed too contributed significantly with the bat for SRH as he played a brilliant unbeaten 59 off 29 balls at an impressive strike rate of 203.45
Credits: Twitter
SunRisers Hyderabad became the first team to register totals of 250 runs in the history of IPL
Credits: Twitter
Kuldeep Yadav's spin bowling brilliance put a slight break on SRH's carnage as he scalped four wickets while conceding 55 runs
Credits: Twitter
Bhuvneshwar Kumar (in pic) and Washington Sundar provided early breakthroughs for SRH as they dismissed David Warner and Prithvi Shaw, respectively
Credits: Twitter
Jake Fraser-McGurk led the Delhi Capitals' batting from the front and played a scintillating knock of 65 off 18 balls at an extraordinary strike rate of 361.11
Credits: Indian Premier League Twitter
Jake Fraser-McGurk took Washington Sundar to the cleaners as he smashed for 30 runs in the third over of DC's 267-run chase
Credits: Twitter
Abhishek Porel impressed with his batting as he played a knock of 42 off 18 balls
Credits: Twitter
DC skipper Rishabh Pant failed to make an impact as he scored 44 off 35 balls while chasing a hefty target
Credits: Twitter
T Natarajan was the most economical bowler of the match as he picked four wickets while conceding just 19 runs with an economy rate of 4.80