IPL 2024, DC vs KKR: Interesting Moments From Match 16 As Kolkata Move Top Of Points Table With Hat-Trick

By: Hrishikesh Damodar | April 04, 2024
KKR all-rounder Sunil Narine was in a beast mode as he slammed 85 off 39 balls at a strike rate of 215.
Angkrish Raghuvanshi made his arrival in IPL with maiden fifty as he scored 54 off 27 balls and formed a 104-run partnership with Sunil Narine for the 2nd wicket
Andre Russell's power-hitting was on display as he played a brilliant knock of 41 off 18 balls
Russell was floored after a sensational yorker by DC pacer Ishant Sharma that rattled the defence of the KKR all-rounder. The West Indian applauded Ishant for his yorker dismissal
At the end of 20 overs, Kolkata Knight Riders posted a solid total of 272/7, just 6 runs short of breaking SRH's all-time IPL record total of 277/3
Mitchell Starc and Vaibhav Arora provided early breakthroughs for KKR by Prithvi Shaw, Mitchell Marsh, Abhishek Porel and David Warner, reducing DC to 33/4
Rishabh Pant walked out to bat when DC were reeling at 33/4 and slammed his second successive fifty of the season, scoring 55 off 25 balls
Tristan Stubbs' too stepped for the team as he scored 54 off 32 balls and lifted DC from 33/4 to 126/5 by forging a 93-run partnership with Pant for the fifth wicket
The valiant efforts from skipper Rishabh Pant and Tristan Stubbs went down in vain as Delhi Capitals were bundled out for 166 and lost the match by a huge margin of 106 runs
With hat-trick of wins in IPL 2024, Kolkata Knight Riders claimed the top spot in the points table with six points from 3 matches
