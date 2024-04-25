IPL 2024, DC vs GT: Interesting Moments From Delhi Capitals' Thrilling 4-Run Win

By: Hrishikesh Damodar | April 25, 2024

Sandeep Warrier displayed his bowling brilliance as he picked three wickets of Jake Fraser-McGurk, Prithvi Shaw and Shai Hope inside powerplay and reduced DC to 44/3 in 5.4 overs

Credits: Gujarat Titans Twitter

Batting up the order, Axar Patel was at his best as he played an innings of 66 off 43 balls at a strike rate of 153.49

Credits: Indian Premier League Twitter

DC skipper Rishabh Pant played a brilliant captain unbeaten knock of 88 off 43 balls at an impressive strike rate of 204.65

Credits: Indian Premier League Twitter

GT pacer Mohit Sharma was hammered 31 runs by Rishabh Pant in the final over of the first innings

Credits: Twitter

GT Skipper had a poor outing in his 100th IPL match as he was dismissed for 6 runs by Anrich Nortje

Credits: Twitter

Sai Sudharsan anchored the innings at the top as he played a knock of 65 off 39 balls

Credits: Twitter

David Miller unleashed his firepower in the middle-order as he played an innings of 55 off 23 balls at a strike rate of 239.13

Credits: Indian Premier League Twitter

Rashid Khan played a valiant innings of 21 off 11 balls to pull off the chase for GT but his effort went in vain as the visitors fell four runs short of achieving 224-run target

Credits: Rashid Khan Twitter

Tristan Stubbs made a sensational save to deny a six by Rashid Khan, thus saving five runs for the hosts

Credits: Twitter

Rasikh Salam was the star bowler for Delhi Capitals as he picked three wickets while conceding 44 runs in four overs