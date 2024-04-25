IPL 2024, DC vs GT: Interesting Moments From Delhi Capitals' Thrilling 4-Run Win

By: Hrishikesh Damodar | April 25, 2024
Sandeep Warrier displayed his bowling brilliance as he picked three wickets of Jake Fraser-McGurk, Prithvi Shaw and Shai Hope inside powerplay and reduced DC to 44/3 in 5.4 overs
Credits: Gujarat Titans Twitter
Batting up the order, Axar Patel was at his best as he played an innings of 66 off 43 balls at a strike rate of 153.49
Credits: Indian Premier League Twitter
DC skipper Rishabh Pant played a brilliant captain unbeaten knock of 88 off 43 balls at an impressive strike rate of 204.65
Credits: Indian Premier League Twitter
GT pacer Mohit Sharma was hammered 31 runs by Rishabh Pant in the final over of the first innings
Credits: Twitter
GT Skipper had a poor outing in his 100th IPL match as he was dismissed for 6 runs by Anrich Nortje
Credits: Twitter
Sai Sudharsan anchored the innings at the top as he played a knock of 65 off 39 balls
Credits: Twitter
David Miller unleashed his firepower in the middle-order as he played an innings of 55 off 23 balls at a strike rate of 239.13
Credits: Indian Premier League Twitter
Rashid Khan played a valiant innings of 21 off 11 balls to pull off the chase for GT but his effort went in vain as the visitors fell four runs short of achieving 224-run target
Credits: Rashid Khan Twitter
Tristan Stubbs made a sensational save to deny a six by Rashid Khan, thus saving five runs for the hosts
Credits: Twitter
Rasikh Salam was the star bowler for Delhi Capitals as he picked three wickets while conceding 44 runs in four overs