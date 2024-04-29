IPL 2024, CSK vs SRH: Top Performers From Chennai Super Kings' Dominating Win In Match 46

By: Hrishikesh Damodar | April 29, 2024
Ruturaj Gaikwad played a brilliant captain of 98 off 54 balls at a strike rate of 181.48. But, fell just two runs short of well-deserved century
Credits: Indian Premier League Twitter
After struggling with lean patch in IPL 2024, Daryll Mitchell returned to his form as he registered his maiden fifty of the tournament
Credits: Indian Premier League Twitter
Shivam Dube continued his impressive form as he scored an unbeaten 39 off 20 balls to help CSK post a solid total of 212/3 in 20 overs on the board
Credits: Twitter
MS Dhoni hit a four on the only ball he faced in the first innings of the IPL 2024 clash againts SRH
Credits: Twitter
Tushar Despande provided two crucial breakthroughs for CSK by dismissing Travis Head (13) and Abhishek Sharma (15)
Credits: Twitter
Matheesha Pathrina delivery a brilliant yorker to break the defences of Aiden Markram
Credits: Twitter
Matheesha Pathrina picked a crucial wicket of Heinrich Klaasen to turn the game around for CSK
Credits: Twitter
Mustafizur Rahman picked the final wicket for CSK by dismissing Jaydev Unadkat and handed a convincing 78-run win to the team
Credits: Twitter
Aiden Markram was the top-scorer for SRH in the match as he scored 32 off 26 balls
Credits: Twitter
Tushar Deshpande was the best bowler of the match as he registered the figures of 4/27