IPL 2024, CSK vs SRH: Top Performers From Chennai Super Kings' Dominating Win In Match 46

By: Hrishikesh Damodar | April 29, 2024

Ruturaj Gaikwad played a brilliant captain of 98 off 54 balls at a strike rate of 181.48. But, fell just two runs short of well-deserved century

Credits: Indian Premier League Twitter

After struggling with lean patch in IPL 2024, Daryll Mitchell returned to his form as he registered his maiden fifty of the tournament

Credits: Indian Premier League Twitter

Shivam Dube continued his impressive form as he scored an unbeaten 39 off 20 balls to help CSK post a solid total of 212/3 in 20 overs on the board

Credits: Twitter

MS Dhoni hit a four on the only ball he faced in the first innings of the IPL 2024 clash againts SRH

Credits: Twitter

Tushar Despande provided two crucial breakthroughs for CSK by dismissing Travis Head (13) and Abhishek Sharma (15)

Credits: Twitter

Matheesha Pathrina delivery a brilliant yorker to break the defences of Aiden Markram

Credits: Twitter

Matheesha Pathrina picked a crucial wicket of Heinrich Klaasen to turn the game around for CSK

Credits: Twitter

Mustafizur Rahman picked the final wicket for CSK by dismissing Jaydev Unadkat and handed a convincing 78-run win to the team

Credits: Twitter

Aiden Markram was the top-scorer for SRH in the match as he scored 32 off 26 balls

Credits: Twitter

Tushar Deshpande was the best bowler of the match as he registered the figures of 4/27