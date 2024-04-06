IPL 2024, CSK vs SRH: Interesting Moments From 18th Match As Abhishek & Markram Power Hyderabad To Victory

By: Hrishikesh Damodar | April 06, 2024

Shivam Dube continued his brilliant form in IPL 2024 as he slammed 45 off 24 balls, including 4 sixes and 2 fours, at a strike rate of 187.50

Credits: Indian Premier League Twitter

Ajinkya Rahane played an impactful performance with 35 off 30 balls and formed 65-run partnership with Dube to lift CSK from 54/2 to 119/3

Credits: Chennai Super Kings IPL

Ravindra Jadeja contributed to Chennai Super Kings total of 165/5 by scoring an unbeaten 31 off 24 balls at a strike rate of 134.78

Credits: Twitter

Former Chennai Super Kings received a rousing and thunderous applause from the Hyderabad crowd while striding out to bat

Credits: Twitter

Abhishek Sharma was absolute lethal with his willow as he smashefd 37 off just 12 balls at an astounding strike rate of 308.33

Credits: Twitter

In the 2nd over of SRH's 166-run chase, Abhishek Sharma took on CSK pacer Mukesh Choudhary as he smashed him for 27 runs, including 3 sixes and 2 fours

Credits: Twitter

Aiden Markram continued his brilliance with the bat as he played a calculated innings of 50 off 36 balls at a strike rate of 138.89

Travis Head got a sigh of relief as his catch was dropped by Moeen Ali at slip on zero and went on to score 31 off 24 balls

Credits: Twitter

SRH CEO Kavya Maran celebrated with jubilation as her team registered second win of the ongoing IPL season