IPL 2024, CSK vs SRH: Interesting Moments From 18th Match As Abhishek & Markram Power Hyderabad To Victory

By: Hrishikesh Damodar | April 06, 2024
Shivam Dube continued his brilliant form in IPL 2024 as he slammed 45 off 24 balls, including 4 sixes and 2 fours, at a strike rate of 187.50
Credits: Indian Premier League Twitter
Ajinkya Rahane played an impactful performance with 35 off 30 balls and formed 65-run partnership with Dube to lift CSK from 54/2 to 119/3
Credits: Chennai Super Kings IPL
Ravindra Jadeja contributed to Chennai Super Kings total of 165/5 by scoring an unbeaten 31 off 24 balls at a strike rate of 134.78
Credits: Twitter
Former Chennai Super Kings received a rousing and thunderous applause from the Hyderabad crowd while striding out to bat
Credits: Twitter
Abhishek Sharma was absolute lethal with his willow as he smashefd 37 off just 12 balls at an astounding strike rate of 308.33
Credits: Twitter
In the 2nd over of SRH's 166-run chase, Abhishek Sharma took on CSK pacer Mukesh Choudhary as he smashed him for 27 runs, including 3 sixes and 2 fours
Credits: Twitter
Aiden Markram continued his brilliance with the bat as he played a calculated innings of 50 off 36 balls at a strike rate of 138.89
Travis Head got a sigh of relief as his catch was dropped by Moeen Ali at slip on zero and went on to score 31 off 24 balls
Credits: Twitter
SRH CEO Kavya Maran celebrated with jubilation as her team registered second win of the ongoing IPL season