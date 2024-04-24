IPL 2024, CSK vs LSG: Interesting Moments From The Moment As Marcus Stoinis' Unbeaten Century Powers Lucknow Super Giants To Victory

By: Hrishikesh Damodar | April 24, 2024

Ruturaj Gaikwad scripted history by becoming the first Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain to score a century in IPL. He played a brilliant unbeaten knock of 108 off 60 balls

Credits: Twitter

Shivam Dube impressed with his power-hitting ability as he smashed 66 off 27 balls at an impressive strike rate of 244.44. His knock consisted of 7 sixes and 3 fours

Credits: Twitter

KL Rahul takes a brilliant diving catch behind the wickets to dismiss Ajinkya Rahane

Credits: Twitter

Ex-CSK Skipper MS Dhoni once again walked out to bat with a rousing reception from Chennai crowd at the Chepauk Stadium

Credits: Twitter

MS Dhoni treated the fans with a four on the last ball of the CSK innings

Credits: Twitter

Deepak Chahar rattled Quinton de Kock defences on the third of the first over of the second innings

Credits: Twitter

LSG skipper KL Rahul had a short stay at the crease he was dismissed for 16 by Mustafizur Rahman

Marcus Stoinis grabbed the spotlight as he played a splendid innings of 124 off 62 balls to help LSG chase down 212-run target

Credits: Twitter

Nicholas Pooran (31) contributed to LSG's run-chase and formed a crucial 70-run partnership with Stoinis to lift the team from 88/3 to 158/4

Credits: Twitter

Deepak Hooda scored quickfire unbeaten 17 off 6 balls and forged 54-run stand with Stoinis for the fifth wicket

Credits: Indian Premier League Twitter

Marcus Stoinis and Deepak Hooda celebrating LSG's win after the latter smashed 18 runs off Mustafizur Rahman in the final to pull off the chase