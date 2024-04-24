IPL 2024, CSK vs LSG: Interesting Moments From The Moment As Marcus Stoinis' Unbeaten Century Powers Lucknow Super Giants To Victory

By: Hrishikesh Damodar | April 24, 2024
Ruturaj Gaikwad scripted history by becoming the first Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain to score a century in IPL. He played a brilliant unbeaten knock of 108 off 60 balls
Shivam Dube impressed with his power-hitting ability as he smashed 66 off 27 balls at an impressive strike rate of 244.44. His knock consisted of 7 sixes and 3 fours
KL Rahul takes a brilliant diving catch behind the wickets to dismiss Ajinkya Rahane
Ex-CSK Skipper MS Dhoni once again walked out to bat with a rousing reception from Chennai crowd at the Chepauk Stadium
MS Dhoni treated the fans with a four on the last ball of the CSK innings
Deepak Chahar rattled Quinton de Kock defences on the third of the first over of the second innings
LSG skipper KL Rahul had a short stay at the crease he was dismissed for 16 by Mustafizur Rahman
Marcus Stoinis grabbed the spotlight as he played a splendid innings of 124 off 62 balls to help LSG chase down 212-run target
Nicholas Pooran (31) contributed to LSG's run-chase and formed a crucial 70-run partnership with Stoinis to lift the team from 88/3 to 158/4
Deepak Hooda scored quickfire unbeaten 17 off 6 balls and forged 54-run stand with Stoinis for the fifth wicket
Marcus Stoinis and Deepak Hooda celebrating LSG's win after the latter smashed 18 runs off Mustafizur Rahman in the final to pull off the chase