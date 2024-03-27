IPL 2024, CSK vs GT: Interesting Moments From The Clash As Chennai Earn 2nd Win On the Trot

By: Hrishikesh Damodar | March 27, 2024
Rachin Ravindra unleashed his firepower at the top and played a brilliant innings of 46 off 20 balls at an impressive strike rate of 230
Credits: Twitter/Indian Premier League
Shivam Dube picked where he left as he took on GT bowling attack and scored 51 off 23 balls, comprising 2 fours and 5 sixes
Credits: Twitter/Indian Premier League
GT wicketkeeper Wriddhman Saha displayed his brilliant glovework as stumped CSK batter Rachin Ravindra
Credits: Twitter/Indian Premier League
The 57-run partnership between Shivam Dube and Daryll Mitchell helped CSK post a solid total of 206/6 in 20 overs
Credits: Twitter/Indian Premier League
Sameer Rizvi made his arrival in IPL with a six off his first ball and scored 14 runs off 6 balls. Coach Stephen Fleming got his prediction that Rizvi would hit a six on his first ball of IPL career
Credits: Twitter/Jio Cinema
The 35-year-old Ajinkya Rahane dived to take a sensational catch to dismiss David Miller. Rahane was exceptional on the field in the last two matches
Credits: Twitter
Former Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni displayed aerobatic skill behind the stump as he dived to his right to take catch of Vijay Shankar
Credits: Twitter
Chennai Super Kings earn second win on the trot in IPL 2024. After posting a total of 206/6, CSK restricted GT to 143/8 in 20 overs, thanks to bowling effort from Deepak Chahar, Mustafizur Rahman and Tushar Deshpande
Credits: Twitter/Indian Premier League